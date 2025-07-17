Minneapolis man charged in fatal shooting over $40

article

The Brief A man has been charged for his role in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis over $40. The man, 20-year-old Deshon Kanye Gregory, is currently on the run after the shooting. Gregory has been charged via warrant with one count of second-degree murder with intent and three counts of second-degree attempted murder with intent.



A man has been charged Thursday after a fatal shooting took place during an altercation over $40 in Minneapolis.

Deshon Kanye Gregory, 40, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent and three counts of second-degree attempted murder with intent.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police continue to search for Gregory.

Deadly shooting stems from fight over $40

The backstory:

According to court documents, on July 15, just before 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

At the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound on the porch of a home in the area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Charges say that witnesses told officers that Gregory arrived at the home after texting a woman who lived there saying,"come out."

That woman told police Gregory and another woman showed up and were trying to "fight." The woman who resided at the home said that Gregory backed up into the street at one point and allegedly started shooting "everywhere," and the victim was shot and killed, court documents said.

Investigators learned that Gregory was allegedly "demanding" $40 from the woman who lived at the home, who had a previous relationship with Gregory and reportedly borrowed money from him, the charges said.

The deadly shooting was the second time Gregory had been to the home on July 15. Gregory allegedly showed up at the house earlier in the day with another man who was threatening people with a gun, court documents said. The other man was taken into custody.

The woman who lived at the home told investigators when Gregory texted her to come out, she went out of the house with her two sisters.

According to court documents, the woman with Gregory was allegedly trying to fight one of the sisters. Gregory then said, "don't touch her, or I am gonna blow at you," which is slang for "I will shoot you".

Gregory then took out a gun and started shooting at everyone, and the victim was sitting on the porch of the home and got fatally shot, the charges said.

Arrest warrant for Gregory

What you can do:

Minneapolis police say they are seeking the public's help in locating Gregory.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say if you see him, do not approach, as he could be armed. Instead, call 911.

Police are asking anyone who may know his whereabouts to reach out to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.