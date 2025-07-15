Altercation on sidewalk leads to fatal shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief A shooting in Minneapolis left one man dead Tuesday evening. Police say the fatal shooting occurred around 6:26 p.m. on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South. Authorities believe an altercation between a group of people on the sidewalk behind him led to the man being shot.



An altercation that led to a shooting in Minneapolis left one man dead on Tuesday.

Altercation leads to shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Around 6:26 p.m. Minneapolis police officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds who later died at the scene.

Authorities believe an altercation between a group of people on the sidewalk behind him led to the man being shot.

What's next:

Police say they will continue to review surveillance footage, and the incident remains an active investigation.