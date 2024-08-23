Fatal Plymouth crash sends driver to prison after running red light

A man who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in June was sentenced in Hennepin County Court for a crash that took the life of a 68-year-old woman.

What happened in court

David Andrew Boll, 50, of Hopkins, was sentenced to six-and-half years, or 78 months, in prison on Friday morning for a deadly crash that happened last year.

Prosecutors say Boll admitted to smoking marijuana and taking other prescriptions the morning before the crash.

The judge noted he now never approaches an intersection without thinking of this case.

Deadly crash details

The criminal complaint states the crash involved three different vehicles: A Toyota Camry that was driven by Boll, a Honda Pilot that was driven by the woman who was killed and a Dodge Ram that was towing a trailer. It happened on Sept. 12, 2023, near the intersection of Highway 55 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Plymouth.

The crash, which was caught on camera, showed the Toyota and the Dodge were both eastbound on Highway 55. The Honda was on Industrial Park Boulevard and began to turn east at the intersection with Highway 55.

Both the Toyota and the Dodge went into the intersection on a red light while the Honda entered the intersection on a green light. The Honda then struck the corner of the trailer that was being pulled by the Dodge, then continued into the intersection and was struck in the driver's side by the Toyota. Authorities pronounced the woman driving the Honda dead at the scene.

Minnesota State Troopers responding to the scene said that Boll was sitting on the ground after the crash and was "sweating profusely" according to the complaint. Troopers also noted he "was clammy, spoke with a thick tongue and his pupils were constricted."

After his arrest, Boll reportedly said the crash was the victim's fault after he was informed that she died. He then passed out during a drug recognition evaluation and said he didn't know what happened when he woke up.

Crash reconstruction shows that the Toyota driven by Boll was going 71 mph at the time of the crash impact. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Background

Boll was on probation for an assault conviction at the time of the crash.