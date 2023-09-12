Hwy 55 in Plymouth reopens after deadly crash

A deadly wreck snarled traffic on Highway 55 in Plymouth, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon.

The three-car crash happened along Highway 55 at Industrial Park Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles headed eastbound on the highway struck a Honda Pilot attempting to cross northbound at Industrial Park Drive. The circumstances of what caused the collision are unclear. Traffic camera video shows the aftermath, including a fire burning under the hood of a sedan involved in the crash.

Troopers say one person was killed in the crash: the 68-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Honda. She was identified Tuesday night as Catherine Caron of Plymouth.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Highway 55 eastbound was closed for about four hours.