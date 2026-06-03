Farmington man gets 20 yeas for stabbing wife 10 times over cheating allegation

The Brief A 53-year-old Farmington man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing his wife 10 times over cheating allegations. Mehdi Badaoui pleaded guilty in March to first-degree attempted murder. The incident happened April 15, 2025. Badaoui told police he was angry with her as he suspected she was cheating on him.



A 53-year-old Farmington man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after repeatedly stabbing his wife in April 2025 over cheating allegations.

Mehdi Badaoui sentenced

What we know:

Mehdi Badaoui was sentenced to 240 months, with credit for 416 days already served.

He pleaded guilty on March 30, 2026, to one count of first-degree attempted murder stemming from an April 15, 2025, incident where he stabbed his wife 10 times, causing her potentially life-threatening injuries.

Farmington stabbing

The backstory:

According to court documents, Farmington police were called at about 8:30 a.m. on April 15, 2025, to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. A woman had called dispatch and was screaming that she had been stabbed and couldn’t move. The suspect, identified as Badaoui, was still in the residence. Officers located him standing in the garage and took him into custody.

The complaint states authorities located the victim in a bedroom lying on her side in a pool of blood. She had at least six to seven stab wounds, with the most serious one being in her right armpit. She was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she had been stabbed 10 times. She told authorities Badaoui was her husband, and he believed she was being unfaithful to him.

She told authorities he had assaulted her and threatened her with a knife on multiple occasions. The complaint states a witness who also lives at the residence woke up that morning to yelling and saw Badaoui stabbing the victim, and dragging her through the kitchen into a bedroom. The witness pleaded with him to stop, but he said he was going to kill her and go to jail.

The witness also said he had choked his wife in the past, and threatened to kill her many times.

Badaoui talks to police

What they're saying:

The complaint states Badaoui was taken to the Farmington Police Department and told authorities in a statement he suspected she was cheating on him. He said he placed a GPS tracker on her vehicle, and noticed that morning her car was somewhere other than her work. He located her vehicle, waited for her and confronted her before she got in her car and drove away.

The complaint states they got back to their house, and she started calling him names. He told authorities he picked up a knife and started hitting her with it after she tried scratching him in the face. He thought he stabbed her three to four times and said he was very angry with her while he was stabbing her.

What's next:

Badaoui remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail and is awaiting transfer to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.