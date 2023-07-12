Fargo Marathon Director Mark Knutson dies in cycling accident

The director of the Fargo Marathon died after losing control of his bicycle and falling into the path of a passing pickup truck that was towing a boat early Sunday morning in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The cyclist, Mark Knutson, 53, was flown by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release from the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said a resident's home security camera captured video of the accident, which occurred at approximately 7:06 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive. He said the footage corroborated statements the driver of the pickup truck gave to police.

"With the information we have available at this time, it does not appear the pickup violated any criminal or traffic laws," Todd said.

Knutson, a graduate of Moorhead State University, began his career in the banking industry in Fargo, but changed course in 2005 when he founded the Fargo Marathon, according to his obituary. He served as the race director for 19 years, growing the event from 200 to 20,000 runners, the obituary says.

The Facebook page for the Fargo Marathon said he was more than just the race director; he was "its very essence," in a post on Monday.

"He poured his heart and soul into his family and friends, his events, the Fargo and Detroit Lakes community, and was a dear friend to so many within the running community and beyond. The void left by Mark's untimely passing is immeasurable," the post read. "His absence will be deeply felt by the entire Fargo community and the running world at large. We will miss him dearly."

Race organizers said they will announce their plans to honor Knutson's legacy at a later date.