Fargo man dies in Becker County snowmobile crash

A Fargo man died after being involved in a snowmobiling accident in Becker County Sunday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, police received a 911 call of a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, the caller said the driver of the snowmobile, later identified as Scott Darrel Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North Dakota, was not wearing a helmet and was not breathing at the time.

The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary Information at the scene indicates Fossum lost control of his snowmobile on South Cotton Lake Road and rolled over into the ditch.

Fossum was transported from the scene to St. Mary' s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he was later pronounced dead.

Several people have died on snowmobiles already in Minnesota this winter.