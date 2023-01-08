12-year-old killed in snowmobile wreck, 3rd fatal crash of the weekend

A 12-year-old boy has died after deputies say his snowmobile struck a tree in southern Minnesota.

Wabasha County deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash in Theilman Township, Minnesota, a rural town about 25 miles northeast of Rochester.

Deputies say the boy was using the snowmobile property when he struck a tree in a wooded area. Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death marks the third reported snowmobile death of the weekend and the sixth over just the past two weekends. That's as many snowmobile deaths as Minnesota reported for the entire 2021-22 season.