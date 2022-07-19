Fargo hit-and-run then shots fired incidents turn into chase, man shot by police

article

A hit-and-run crash began a series of events Tuesday that led to a shots fired incident from an apartment building balcony in Fargo, North Dakota, and a pursuit that ended in police shooting the suspect.

The North Dakota highway Patrol (NDHP) says just before 5 p.m. a hit-and-run injury crash was reported on Iinterstate-29 involving a blue pickup that rear ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene, but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South.

At 5:03 p.m., the Fargo Police Department (FPD) received reports of a man firing shots from an apartment balcony near the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South who ultimately fled the scene in the 2014 Chevy Silverado.

While responding to the initial call, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the one associated with the call and crash, and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle again took off.

A pursuit involving both Fargo police and the NDHP ceased at the intersection of Interstates 29 and 94 (the eastbound on-ramp to I-94 from northbound I-29).

When authorities stopped the vehicle, an officer shot a 29-year-old man. He was transported to a local healthcare facility, where he remains in custody with non-life threatening injuries.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.