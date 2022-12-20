Family of Maplewood hit-and-run victim, police continue search for more information

The family of Mark Koepke joined the Maplewood Police Department on Tuesday to plead for tips in the fatal hit-and-run case.

Koepke was found lying in the street at McKnight Road, near Margaret Street, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Koepke was out for a walk when he was hit, police said.

According to Lt. Joe Steiner with the Maplewood Police Department police believe the driver hit the victim, then took off immediately. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

Police are looking for what they believe is a dark blue 2011-2020 Dodge Caravan with front-end damage.

A $2,000 reward remains for information leading to an arrest.