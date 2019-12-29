Family, friends, and fans remember legendary Gophers hockey coach Doug Woog

article

Funeral services were held Sunday to honor the life of a Minnesota hockey legend.

Doug Woog was remembered but family, friends, and fans during a celebration of life ceremony at South St. Paul High School.

Woog started his hockey career at that school before moving on to the University of Minnesota where he became an All-American player in 1965. He graduated with honors in 1967 with a degree in education and later earned a Master's Degree in guidance and counseling -- areas of focus that would serve him well when he returned to his hockey team.

After coaching at the junior level in the 70s, and working with U.S. Olympics, Woog returned to the University of Minnesota in 1985 to coach the Gophers.

Clippings from Woog's remarkable hockey career were also shared during Sunday's celebration. (FOX 9)

During his reign, he led the team to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and six Final Fours over 14 seasons. When he left Minnesota in 1999, he had accrued the most wins for any coach in the program's history: 389 victories.

A year after his final game with the Gophers, he was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame. Two years later, he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

He passed away on December 14 at the age of 75.

The players will wear gold jersey with nameplates reading "Wooger." (Gophers hockey / Supplied)

Before Sunday's memorial, the Gophers hockey team honored Woog during their Saturday night game. Skaters wore jerseys featuring "Wooger" nameplates and patches reading "Woog." Fans also were encouraged to write messages of support for the Woog family, which were shared at the funeral.

The Gophers are also planning to honor Woog and his family during a special night on January 25 when the team plays Ohio State.