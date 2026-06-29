Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning with heat index of 100-110 degrees Monday

The Brief An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday. Heat index values could reach from 100 to 110 degrees with dew points in the 70s. Storms are possible overnight, with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather for much of the state.



Dangerous heat settles into Minnesota on Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and heat index values approach 110 degrees, prompting an extreme heat warning. A few storms are possible Monday night, with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Monday turns dangerously hot and humid across Minnesota under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro expected to reach around 97 degrees. Combined with dew points in the 70s, heat index values could climb between 100 and 110 degrees.

Most of Monday stays dry, but a few thunderstorms may develop after sunset and continue overnight. Any storm that forms could become severe, with hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Monday night remains very warm and muggy, with lows only falling into the 70s.

Extreme heat warning and heat advisory

Extreme heat warning:

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning from 9 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday for parts of central and southern Minnesota, extending into northwest and west-central Wisconsin.

A heat advisory is also in effect for parts of western and north-central Minnesota, where heat index values could exceed 100 degrees.

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Storm chances Monday night

What to expect:

Storms are possible Monday night as thunderstorms develop across western Minnesota and move east.

Much of Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather overnight, with the threat extending into parts of the Dakotas and Wisconsin.

The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy downpours, and isolated tornado chances.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday remains hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms could develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening before moving out overnight.

The pattern remains hot and unsettled through much of the week, with highs in the 90s and periodic storm chances.

Temperatures ease slightly into the 80s by the end of the holiday weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

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