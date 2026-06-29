Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 9:45 AM CDT, Traverse County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 9:28 AM CDT until MON 10:30 AM CDT, Clay County, Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wilkin County
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Renville County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Brown County, Rice County, Redwood County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Pine County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 8:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 6:02 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Becker County, Norman County, Clay County

Minnesota weather: Extreme heat warning with heat index of 100-110 degrees Monday

By
FOX 9
Weather Forecast
Published June 29, 2026 6:26 AM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 6:26 AM CDT
MN weather: Extreme heat with evening storm chances Monday
MN weather: Extreme heat with evening storm chances Monday

MN weather: Extreme heat with evening storm chances Monday

Dangerous heat settles into Minnesota on Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and heat index values approach 110 degrees. A few strong storms are also possible late Monday night, prompting a level 2 risk of severe weather. FOX 9 meteorologist Keith Marler has the forecast.

The Brief

    • An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.
    • Heat index values could reach from 100 to 110 degrees with dew points in the 70s.
    • Storms are possible overnight, with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather for much of the state.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dangerous heat settles into Minnesota on Monday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and heat index values approach 110 degrees, prompting an extreme heat warning. A few storms are possible Monday night, with a level 2 slight risk of severe weather.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota 

The forecast:

Monday turns dangerously hot and humid across Minnesota under mostly sunny skies. 

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro expected to reach around 97 degrees. Combined with dew points in the 70s, heat index values could climb between 100 and 110 degrees.

Most of Monday stays dry, but a few thunderstorms may develop after sunset and continue overnight. Any storm that forms could become severe, with hail and damaging winds the primary threats.

Monday night remains very warm and muggy, with lows only falling into the 70s.

Extreme heat warning and heat advisory

Extreme heat warning:

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning from 9 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday for parts of central and southern Minnesota, extending into northwest and west-central Wisconsin. 

A heat advisory is also in effect for parts of western and north-central Minnesota, where heat index values could exceed 100 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances Monday night

What to expect:

Storms are possible Monday night as thunderstorms develop across western Minnesota and move east.

Much of Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather overnight, with the threat extending into parts of the Dakotas and Wisconsin.

The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy downpours, and isolated tornado chances. 

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday remains hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms could develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening before moving out overnight.

The pattern remains hot and unsettled through much of the week, with highs in the 90s and periodic storm chances.

Temperatures ease slightly into the 80s by the end of the holiday weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

Weather ForecastMinnesota