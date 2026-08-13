Isanti standoff: BCA names Anoka County deputy who fired shot at armed suspect

The Brief The BCA identified Deputy Brian Torborg as the officer who fired his weapon during an Aug. 5 standoff in Isanti. Jason Michael Phillips was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff, and no one was injured. The BCA is investigating and will send its findings to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.



The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has named the deputy involved in a recent use-of-force case in Isanti, where a standoff ended with an arrest and no injuries.

Deputy identified after Isanti standoff and use-of-force

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Deputy Brian Torborg, who has 27 years of law enforcement experience with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, fired his department-issued firearm during the Aug. 5 standoff. The BCA’s preliminary investigation found that the standoff began after officers responded to a call about a man throwing items into the street on the 800 block of Cedar Street around 2:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw Jason Michael Phillips retreat into his home, which led to an extended standoff. No law enforcement officers were injured, and Phillips was not hurt during the incident. He was evaluated at a local hospital and then booked into the Isanti county jail.

The BCA said SWAT team members entered the home and took Phillips into custody. His wife and multiple children were also in the home and were taken to a hospital for evaluation and released soon after. Body-worn cameras and in-car squad cameras were in use and captured parts of what happened, according to the BCA.

Crime scene findings and investigation process

The backstory:

BCA crime scene staff recovered several firearms, including rifles and shotguns, along with spent cartridge casings throughout the home. The Isanti Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this use-of-force case. The BCA said it will present its findings—with no recommendation—to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The BCA also confirmed that body-worn and squad cameras were running during the standoff, capturing some of the events as they unfolded.

What we don't know:

The full footage from the cameras and the timeline of the standoff have not been made public.