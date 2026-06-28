Twin Cities Salvation Army opens 7 cooling centers ahead of extreme heat Monday

The Brief Seven Twin Cities Salvation Army service centers will open as cooling centers Monday. The heat index could reach 110 degrees with temperatures expected to hit the mid-90s. Centers are open to anyone during normal business hours for relief from the heat.



As an Excessive Heat Warning moves in Monday, the Salvation Army is opening its Twin Cities service centers as cooling centers to help people stay safe.

Salvation Army cooling centers open during extreme heat

What we know:

The Salvation Army announced that all seven of its Twin Cities service centers will welcome anyone needing relief from the heat on Monday. The centers will be open during their normal business hours. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the 90s, with humidity pushing the heat index as high as 110 degrees.

Monday’s actual temperature is forecast to reach the low to mid-90s.

The Salvation Army is encouraging anyone who needs a break from the heat to stop by one of the service centers. Staff will be on hand to provide a cool, safe space for the community.

Where to find cooling centers in the Twin Cities

What you can do:

People looking for a place to cool off can visit any of these seven Salvation Army service centers:

1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55407, Tel: (612) 721-1513

2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411, Tel: (612) 522-4871

10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, Tel: (763) 425-0517

1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, MN 55130, Tel: (651) 776-8169

401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102, Tel: (651) 224-4316

2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, MN 55109, Tel: (651) 779-9177

2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, Tel: (612) 789-2858

Additional information about locations and hours is available at SalvationArmyNorth.org.

The Salvation Army says it is committed to helping the community stay safe during the extreme heat, especially for those who may not have air conditioning or other ways to stay cool.