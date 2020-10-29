Executive order clears way for Indoor Villages construction to begin in North Loop

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order Thursday to clear the way for the Indoor Villages shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the North Loop.

Executive Order 2020-19 amends the zoning code to allow buildings in the city to provide overnight shelter services.

According to the Mayor’s office, by changing the zoning law, the construction can begin immediately, which will allow the city to spend the CARES Act money before the year is over, which is required for using the federal funds.

Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved the nearly $2 million in federal CARES Act money for the project, which will create 100 indoor tiny homes to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The city is in negotiations with a building owner at 1251 Washington Ave. N in the North Loop neighborhood.

The project allows for people to have a place to lock up their possessions in a COVID-19-friendly environment.