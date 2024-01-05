Ex-Archbishop John Nienstedt did not commit a crime: Holy See investigation

The Holy See in Rome has concluded John Nienstedt, the ex-Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, did not commit a crime. Nienstedt resigned in 2015 after charges of a sex abuse coverup rocked the archdiocese.

"After reviewing all of the information gathered, the Dicasteries for Bishops and for the Doctrine of the Faith concluded that the available evidence did not support a finding that Archbishop Nienstedt had committed any canonical delict (crime). Accordingly, the allegations against Archbishop Nienstedt were deemed unfounded," Archbishop Bernard Hebda said in a statement on Friday.

Archbishop John Nienstedt served as host at a panel discussion about federal immigration reform at the University of St. Thomas Wednesday September 04 ,2013 in Minneapolis , MN. .] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star T Expand

Even though Nienstedt did not commit a crime, per the Holy See, Hebda said he learned of several instances of "imprudent" actions, which led Pope Francis to issue three administrative actions. They are:

Archbishop Nienstedt may not exercise any public ministries in the province of St. Paul and Minneapolis (the province covers all of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota).

He may not reside in the provinces of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

He may not do any work with a church outside of where he lives without permission and informing the Dicastery for Bishops.

Hebda did not detail the "imprudent" actions, only saying that none of the actions "were determined to warrant any further investigation or penal sanctions."

Nienstedt now lives in Michigan and has denied the allegations.

Here is Hebda's full statement: