Engine ejected from vehicle during crash on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota

Two vehicles collided on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota Monday morning, with the impact of the crash causing the engine of one of the cars to come out.

The crash occurred near the Rockford Road exit. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital, but the Minnesota State Patrol said their injuries are not expected to be serious.

Both vehicles suffered damage in the crash, but the Plymouth Police Department said the cable barrier on the highway kept the crash from being much worse.

Photos of the crash scene shared by Plymouth police showed extensive damage to the front end of one of the vehicles and one of the engines lying in the road.

A engine lying in the road from one of the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota Monday morning. (Plymouth Police Department / FOX 9)

Hwy. 169 was down to one lane in both directions while authorities worked to clean up the crash.