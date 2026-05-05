Edina shooting: Brooklyn Park man accused of attempting to murder father

The Brief Mahamoud Hachi Farah is charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Edina on Friday, May 1. Farah is also accused of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition due to previous felony convictions. The shooting victim, Farah’s father, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.



A Brooklyn Park man is facing serious charges after police say he shot his father in the head during a family dispute in Edina.

Edina domestic shooting

What we know:

Mahamoud Hachi Farah, 26, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 6300 block of York Avenue South at about 10:40 a.m. on Friday, May 1. A caller told dispatchers their father had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor with blood around him and a gunshot wound near his neck and jaw. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a fractured jaw, a broken C2 vertebrae and an injured carotid artery.

The complaint states police identified the shooter as Mahamoud Hachi Farah, the victim’s son. Witnesses told investigators that Farah had a history of drug use, threats and abuse toward the family. One witness said they saw Farah shoot his father after an argument. Investigators say Farah left the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. Officers later found and arrested him at Cub Foods in Brooklyn Park, recovering a Taurus 9mm handgun, matching ammunition and drug residue from the vehicle.

The ammunition matched 9mm Sellier & Bellot rounds stolen from a St. Louis Park business about 30 minutes before the shooting. Farah is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession. The complaint states that Farah has prior felony convictions for threats of violence and second-degree drug possession, making it illegal for him to possess firearms or ammunition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an update on the shooting victim.