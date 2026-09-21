Manny Collins murder: Tensions flare after man in court threatens Jordan Collins Sr.

The Brief Jordan Collins Sr. is on trial accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Manny, in May 2025. A man in the courtroom gallery stood up and shouted threats at Collins Sr. when a blood-stained pillowcase was shown as evidence, and was removed from the courtroom. A crime scene analyst testified that blood spatter found in the bedroom was unlike anything they had seen outside of a textbook.



A courtroom outburst and chilling crime scene testimony marked another intense day Monday in the murder trial of a father accused of killing his own son.

Testimony continued in the murder trial of Jordan Collins Sr., the man accused of killing his teenage son, and things got tense inside the courtroom.

What happened in court Monday

What we know:

Jordan Collins Sr., 39, is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., and disposing of his remains in a dumpster in May 2025. Manny's body was found more than a month later following an extensive search of a landfill in Elk River, according to prosecutors.

Jurors on Monday watched body camera footage of Columbia Heights officers executing a search warrant at Collins Sr.'s apartment. During that search, an officer found and opened a plastic bag tucked away in a closet — inside was a pillowcase covered in what investigators say was Manny's blood. Investigators also recovered several knives and found bloodstains on the bedding and walls that later matched Manny's DNA, according to testimony Monday.

The outburst

The backstory:

As that moment played on screen, a man in the gallery stood up and began shouting at Collins Sr., threatening him and saying, "I'm the muscle of the family." He was removed from the courtroom. The judge briefly removed the jury from the courtroom, and the man was taken into custody. Collins Sr. did not respond to the shouting and did not appear concerned.

Judge Dyanna Street threatened a mistrial if emotional outbursts continued.

Manny Collins’ family, friends and supporters have attended every day of the trial thus far and sat through some difficult testimony.

Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, took the stand on Friday wearing Manny’s favorite jacket. She spoke of her son’s determination and at times testified through tears. State prosecutors asked Berry how Manny got his nickname.

"He looked like a little man when he was little," Berry said.

Chilling crime scene testimony

A crime scene analyst described how investigators used a special spray to detect blood spatter that had previously been cleaned off of Collins Sr.’s apartment walls. The blood spatter found in the bedroom was so significant that the investigator said, "What we saw on that wall, first time I've ever seen that at a crime scene. I've only seen it in textbooks."

Manny's girlfriend and great-grandmother also testified Monday, speaking mostly about Collins Sr.'s demeanor during the weeks the teenager was missing — saying he seemed too casual about it all. Manny's girlfriend said the two had been together for two years and video called every night as they fell asleep, but she said she didn't notice anything off about Manny the night before he went missing. Manny’s girlfriend appeared resolute in front of the judge and jury, and spoke clearly as prosecutors and Collins asked her questions.

"We would text and Facetime all the time," Manny’s girlfriend said.

What we don't know:

Collins Sr. is representing himself in the case. He chose not to deliver an opening statement when prosecutors gave theirs, saying he would wait until after the state rests its case before laying out his defense.

Collins Sr. has been subdued in court. So far, he has crossed examined detectives and a crime scene investigator, Manny’s great-grandmother and Manny’s girlfriend.

The trial is expected to last at least two more weeks, and prosecutors could call more than 90 witnesses.