Lakeville North, South high schools closed Wednesday after threats

The Brief Lakeville North and South high schools will be closed Wednesday after both schools were targeted by threats Tuesday. District officials say the high schools are expected to reopen for learning Thursday. Separate threats targeting Lakeville North and South prompted lockdowns and police responses Tuesday.



School district leaders say Lakeville North and South High Schools will be closed on Wednesday after the schools were targeted by threats on Tuesday.

Schools closed

What we know:

District officials say both Lakeville North and South High Schools will be closed on Wednesday following the threats.

In a statement sent to parents, the district writes: "This is to provide staff time to prepare to welcome students back in a safe and supportive environment and prepare school buildings for learning on Thursday. High school families have been communicated with directly regarding this information."

What we don't know:

In the statement, district officials don't elaborate on exactly why the day off was needed, considering North students remained in class on Tuesday until their normal release time.

Schools targeted by threats

The backstory:

Both high schools were targeted by threats on Tuesday. The first threat was made through an anonymous reporting system around 9:10 a.m. targeting Lakeville South.

The threat reported firearms and explosives inside the school. The school was placed on lockdown while Lakeville police responded. Officers then cleared the schools and students were evacuated to a nearby church.

Ultimately, police say no weapons were found at the school.

The other side:

A few hours later, around 12:15 p.m., another anonymous threat was made, this time against Lakeville North. That threat was regarding a possible shooter at the school.

Again, police said there was no validity to the threat. However, the school was again placed on lockdown as police cleared the building. This time, officials determined an evacuation was "unnecessary" and students were released at their normal time.

What's next:

Police said the incident remains under investigation.