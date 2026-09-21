Blaine officer thrown from Corvette during DWI stop, driver faces felony charges

The Brief A Blaine police officer was thrown from a moving vehicle during a DWI investigation Sept. 21 after the driver reversed rapidly and then surged forward at high speed. The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries and has since been released. The driver crashed the vehicle into a retaining wall, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges.



The Blaine Police Department says an officer was hurt Monday after a driver under investigation for impairment sped off with the officer partially inside the vehicle, sending the officer flying before the car overturned in a parking lot.

Officer injured during crash call

What we know:

Blaine police officers responded to a reported property damage crash at 2:32 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Jefferson St. NE and Northtown Drive, according to Deputy Chief Joe Gerhard.

When the first officer arrived, witnesses said the driver of an older-model Corvette had been driving recklessly before the crash. The officer then observed signs of suspected impairment during the initial investigation.

The backstory:

As the investigation was underway, police say the driver began walking back toward his vehicle. Despite being ordered to stop, the driver picked up his pace and got back inside the car. The officer attempted to remove him, but the driver shifted the vehicle into reverse while the officer's upper body was still partially inside.

Witnesses said the vehicle accelerated rapidly in reverse, stopped abruptly, then surged forward at a high rate of speed — throwing the officer from the vehicle. The Corvette continued moving erratically through the parking lot before striking a retaining wall and overturning, police say.

Officers from Blaine, Fridley, Spring Lake Park, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office all responded and helped take the driver into custody, Gerhard said.

What they're saying:

Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital. The officer sustained injuries but has since been released. The officer has not been identified.

The driver was medically evaluated at the hospital and then transported to the Anoka County Jail. The driver faces multiple serious charges, including criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, driving while impaired, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of assault — one involving a peace officer and one involving a dangerous weapon.

What we don't know:

The driver's name is also being withheld until a formal complaint is filed.