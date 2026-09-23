Jessi Pierce fatal fire: Authorities to share investigation results Thursday

The Brief The Minnesota State Fire Marshal will release the investigation results of the White Bear Lake fire that took the lives of beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children as well as the family dog. The fire broke out during the early morning hours of March 21. Jessi is remembered as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Minnesota Wild and the NHL.



The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office said it will announce the preliminary results of a six-month investigation into a house fire that took the lives of beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children in White Bear Lake.

That announcement is set to happen at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Minnesota Department of Public Safety headquarters. FOX 9 will livestream the news conference.

READ MORE: Beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce identified as woman found dead after White Bear Lake fire

White Bear Lake fire takes the life of beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce

Image shows the aftermath of a fatal fire in White Bear Lake. (FOX 9)

The backstory:

The White Bear Lake Fire Department said its crews responded to a reported fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the house and said there were likely people inside.

Arriving firefighters then "found a fully involved structure fire" and tried to suppress it.

Firefighters then found a deceased adult as well as three deceased children inside the house.

Crews also located a dead dog.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fire leaves 4 people dead

The Minnesota Wild identified the woman as Jessi Pierce the following day.

Dig deeper:

Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, were found dead with their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as an NHL reporter.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fatal fire: Search warrant reveals new details

Officials previously said there is no evidence to show that the fire was intentionally set.

The search warrant shows investigators were looking at all possible causes as they work to determine how the fire started.

Officials filed the warrant with a list of possible items they were looking for, including ignitable liquids, extension cords, candles, chemicals that could start or accelerate a fire, along with materials that may have helped flames spread. They were also examining electrical wiring, gas lines, and household appliances, in addition to searching for any signs of tampering, forced entry or missing items.

What they're saying:

Jessi also ran a podcast called The Bardown Beauties with her co-host Kristen Krull, who shared the following on social media:

READ MORE: White Bear Lake community mourns Jessi Pierce, kids at visitation

NHL reporter for The Athletic, Michael Russo, spoke on the "unimaginable loss", adding that "The press box and press room won't be the same without her."