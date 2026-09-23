Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday

The Brief Eastern Minnesota will see plenty of sunshine, with more clouds to the west. Temperatures warm in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Rain chances return Wednesday night into Thursday, primarily for western Minnesota.



The first full day of fall on Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures across much of Minnesota before rain chances return Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s another bright and sunny day for eastern Minnesota, though western regions will see more cloud cover throughout the day.

Expect widespread highs in the mid to upper 60s with light southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. The Twin Cities metro area will top out at around 68 degrees.

Wednesday night stays fairly quiet with increasing clouds and overnight lows in the 50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Rain chances:

A storm system moves into Minnesota late Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing scattered shower opportunities, primarily for western Minnesota.

The rain will gradually weaken as it moves east, with only a few isolated light showers or sprinkles possible in the Twin Cities by the afternoon. Much of the day on Thursday will be gloomy and damp with highs in the mid-60s.

What's next:

Temperatures on Friday warm into the upper 60s with fairly cloudy conditions, though a few breaks of sunshine are possible.

The weekend starts gloomy as Saturday could see a few showers. Sunday turns brighter and warmer with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Monday is mild with temperatures in the low 70s before another chance of showers arrive on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)