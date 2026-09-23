Spring Lake Park man dragged officer with Corvette, flipped car while drunk: Charges

The Brief A Spring Lake Park man is accused of dragging a police officer with his car after being stopped on suspicion of drunk driving Sept. 21. Richard James Chacich, 58, faces multiple charges including felony assault after allegedly fleeing officers and crashing his vehicle at a nearby home. The officer was treated at a hospital and released with no fractures, but reported significant pain in his hip, chest and abdomen.



A drunk driving stop in Blaine turned dangerous when a man allegedly dragged a police officer with his car before crashing into a residential yard.

Blaine officer injured during DWI stop

What we know:

A 58-year-old Spring Lake Park man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly drove off from a traffic stop with a Blaine police officer hanging through his car window, then crashed into a private residence while fleeing, according to charges filed in Anoka County Court.

The complaint states at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, Blaine police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Northtown Drive after a white Corvette driven by Richard James Chacich rear-ended a Hyundai Tucson. Neither vehicle sustained serious damage, and both drivers moved to a nearby parking lot to exchange insurance information.

The complaint states what police didn't know at first was that witnesses had already been watching Chacich drive erratically before the crash. One witness reported that Chacich was "playing bumper cars" and swerving all over the road. A bystander called 911, and an officer arrived at the scene — catching Chacich off guard.

The officer immediately noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Chacich and began asking about his drinking, according to the complaint. He radioed for backup in anticipation of performing field sobriety tests.

The confrontation

The backstory:

The complaint states a contractor working at a nearby building witnessed what happened next. Chacich had been sitting on the bumper of the officer's squad car, but then got up and walked toward his own vehicle. The officer told him, "Do not get into that car. Do not get into that car!" Chacich picked up his pace and got into the driver's seat of the Corvette.

The complaint states the officer reached through the driver's side window and grabbed Chacich in an attempt to stop him, leaving the officer's upper body inside the vehicle. Chacich tried to start the car three or four times while the officer yelled at him to stop. Once the car started, Chacich "floored it" in reverse, nearly striking the squad car and dragging the officer. The vehicle was "jerking around" before Chacich again "floored it" and spun the car around, throwing the officer from the vehicle. He hit the ground face down and continued calling for backup, and his weakened tone of voice alarmed other responding officers.

Flight, crash and arrest

What happened at the arrest:

The complaint states other officers located Chacich's vehicle and attempted to stop it using lights and sirens, but the car didn't get far. Chacich took a turn at a high rate of speed, then turned into the driveway of a private residence on Elm Street in Blaine. He apparently attempted a third turn, but instead struck a retaining wall and flipped the vehicle into the yard.

Chacich's dog was ejected from the vehicle during the crash but was not harmed. Chacich remained inside the overturned car. When officers approached on foot, he was slow to follow commands, rambled incoherently and struggled to make basic movements needed to exit the vehicle. Once secured, he had only superficial injuries. An open 16-oz metal beer can had also been ejected from the car, and police later found marijuana and a pipe inside the vehicle. Chacich was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and a blood draw.

Officer's condition and the charges

Why you should care:

Court documents say that because of his injuries, the officer was unable to provide a statement or write a report at the time of Chacich's arrest. Other responding officers noted the same odor of alcohol on Chacich, along with signs of intoxication including slurred speech, difficulty following basic commands and erratic decision-making.

At the time the complaint was filed, the officer had been treated and released from the hospital with no acute fractures or life-threatening injuries. He reported significant pain in his hip, chest and abdomen from being thrown by the vehicle. Prosecutors noted that a more serious charge could be added later if those injuries persist.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what Chacich's blood alcohol concentration was at the time of the stop, as results from the blood draw had not been included in the complaint. It is also unclear whether additional charges will be filed depending on the severity of the officer's ongoing injuries.

Chacich faces charges including felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm, criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to court documents. He is being held in custody pending further proceedings.