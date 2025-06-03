Edina moving forward with Highway 62 pedestrian bridge replacement

The Brief The City of Edina is moving forward with a project to replace the pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 at Rosland Park. The bridge was struck by two vehicles back in 2022. Officials want to make the bridge safer and ADA-compliant. The city is now set to send its plans to MnDOT for an early review.



The Edina City Council says it's ready to move forward with a project to replace the pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 to Rosland Park after it was hit by a truck in 2022.

Pedestrian bridge destroyed

The backstory:

The bridge was struck by vehicles twice in 2022, including a truck driver who struck the bridge in August 2022, which sent chunks of concrete falling onto the highway. Part of the pedestrian bridge had to be removed after that crash and the bridge was closed for the remainder of the year, until repairs could be made in January 2023.

The bridge runs across Highway 62 between Highway 100 and France Avenue South. The bridge connects neighborhoods on the northside of Highway 62 to Rosland Park.

Edina looks to replace bridge

What we know:

Since the crash, the City of Edina has looked at plans to replace the bridge. City officials want to make the bridge safer and add ramps to make it ADA-compliant and bike-friendly.

According to council documents, the city is now sending its bridge plans to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for an early review. The council is slated to provide an update on the project at a meeting on Tuesday.

Since the last update, council meeting documents say additional sets of stairs that were being considered for the bridge will not be included in the project due to budget constraints.

Dig deeper:

In January, city officials shared renderings of the bridge, which would be a steel truss bridge covered in wood slats.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ This is a rendering of the planned pedestrian bridge over Highway 62 at Rosland Park in Edina. (City of Edina)

What's next:

Back in January, the city engineering director told council members they were hoping to complete plans this year and open the project for bids in January 2026, with construction taking place in 2026.