Truck driver cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash that caused closure

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:14PM
Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The truck driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 on Tuesday, forcing the highway's westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident, troopers report.

FOX 9 is told the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson, Minnesota was cited for improper prevention against load shift.

In traffic cam videos of the crash, something sticking out of the top of the dump truck bed is scene visibly striking the bridge, causing what appears to be concrete to fall.

Drivers behind the truck were narrowly able to avoid the falling concrete and debris on the road.

Crosstown closure: MnDOT hopes to reopen Hwy 62 by Thursday morning

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hopes to reopen westbound traffic on Highway 62 between I-35 and Highway 100 by Thursday morning, after the roadway was closed Tuesday due to a damaged pedestrian bridge.

The damage to the bridge was so significant that the Minnesota Department of Transportation said they were forced to remove that section of the bridge.

Highway 62 was closed down for the rest of Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday as crews ripped down half of the pedestrian bridge. The westbound shutdown caused some headaches for drivers who were forced to find alternative routes down I-494.

Traffic was reopened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.