Highway 62 in Edina closed this weekend to fix pedestrian bridge truck hit

A portion of Highway 62 westbound in Edina will be closed this weekend to fix the pedestrian bridge a truck smashed into last August.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of the highway between France Avenue and Highway 100 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

"This closure is necessary so crews can erect the span for the new pedestrian bridge," MnDOT said.

Motorists will be detoured to Interstate 35W to westbound Interstate 494 to northbound Highway 100 as a detour.

The truck driver was cited in the August 2022 incident that forced the highway to be closed for more than a day.