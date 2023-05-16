Expand / Collapse search
Edina Asian American Alliance to host first festival in honor of AAPI Month

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Preparations are underway for a new festival in Edina that celebrates the heritage and culture of Asian Americans.

The Edina Asian American Alliance is hosting its first-ever festival in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Month on May 27th from 2-5 p.m. at Rosland Park in Edina.

The alliance was formed last year after an anti-Asian and antisemitic incident involving Edina High School students began circulating on social media. Their mission is to uplift the community, increase visibility, and to facilitate some serious conversations, but the goal of this celebration is simply to spread joy and fun.

"We just want people to come to feel really energized and excited and connected to our home community," said Kelly Condit-Shrestha, a founding member of the alliance.

The event will feature local businesses and non-profits, as well as performances and speakers. The first 100 attendees will also receive a free book, courtesy of the Friends of the Edina Library. Local author Bao Phi will be at the festival signing copies of his award-winning books A Different Pond, You Are Life, and Hello Mandarin Duck.

To learn more, visit: https://www.edinaasianamericanalliance.org/