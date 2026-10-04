Eden Prairie shooting: Homecoming game to resume Monday as investigation continues

The Brief A shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming football game against Minnetonka sent two teenagers to the hospital on Friday. A law enforcement source told FOX 9 that the shooting involved local Somali gangs. The postponed game is set to resume Monday afternoon, and the football team held a reconnection event for players on Sunday.



A shooting outside a high school homecoming football game has left a community shaken and investigators still piecing together what happened.

What started as a fight at the stadium

What we know:

Two days after the shooting outside Eden Prairie High School's homecoming game against Minnetonka, details are still limited. Investigators said it started with a fight on the stadium grounds that police broke up, followed by a shooting in the parking lot.

A law enforcement source told FOX 9 that the shooting involved local Somali gangs.

Victims and what police are saying

What they're saying:

Two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, from St. Paul were taken to the hospital after the shooting. The eldest victim has already been released from the hospital, and both are expected to recover, police said.

Police said they are familiar with both victims but did not elaborate. Neither is a student at Eden Prairie or Minnetonka high schools, they said.

"I recognize how frightening an incident like this can be, particularly at an event with so many students," said Chief Matt Sackett of the Eden Prairie Police Department said Friday.

The shooting sent fans rushing to get out of the stadium.

Wally Langfellow, a play-by-play announcer who was at the game, described the moment. "It was kind of a surreal situation," he said. "In my 30-plus years of doing high school football, I've never seen anything like this before."

The investigation and what comes next

No arrests:

As of Friday night's news conference, police were still working to nail down key details. "I don't have a confirmation on a make and model. Obviously, a vehicle was involved in a getaway," said Sackett.

Police have not released information on any suspects.

The game and the team

What's next:

The homecoming game that was postponed after the shooting is set to resume at 4 p.m. Monday. In the meantime, the Eden Prairie football team held an event Sunday to help players reconnect with their teammates after what happened on Friday.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects, a vehicle make or model or made any arrests connected to the shooting. It is also unclear what led to the initial fight at the stadium or how the situation escalated to the parking lot.