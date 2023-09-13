Eden Prairie man an arrested in death of 7-year-old boy

Police say they have arrested a man for the death of his 7-year-old brother, who was found unresponsive in their Eden Prairie home Tuesday night.

Officers say they were called to Lee Drive, off Hennepin Town Road, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday or the incident that turned into a death investigation. Initially, officers were called for a welfare check on a man who they say was reportedly "in crisis."

Police explain in a news release: "While checking the welfare of the other residents in the house, officers found an unresponsive 7-year-old boy. The boy was transported to Fairview Southdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead."

After the boy was found, police arrested the brother of the victim, a 28-year-old man. He is being held in Hennepin County Jail, awaiting formal charges. FOX 9 typically doesn't identify suspects until they are formally charged. The man is being held on suspicion of murder.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is determining exactly how the boy died.