Early voting in Minnesota starts this week: What you need to know

The Brief Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 16, across Minnesota ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. The biggest change this year is that early voters can cast ballots directly into voting equipment at participating locations. Early voting begins Oct. 16 and continues through Monday, Nov. 2.



Early voting opens this Friday in Minnesota with a new process that allows voters to cast their ballots directly into voting machines, similar to voting on Election Day.

New early voting

Big picture view:

Early voting will be available for voters beginning on Friday, Oct. 16.

This year, early voting will now be more like voting on Election Day. Voters will be able to fill out a ballot and feed it directly into a tabulator.

Where can I vote early?

Early voting locations:

Each county is required to have at least one location for early voting. For most counties, the early voting center is located at a government center or county courthouse. However, some counties – like Hennepin and Ramsey counties, for example – have multiple centers set up in government centers, city halls, churches, and universities across the counties.

You can click here to find an early voting center in your county.

Extended hours:

Extended hours will be offered at early voting centers on the following days:

Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27 open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, November 2 open until 5 p.m.

Can I still vote absentee?

Big picture view:

Yes, Minnesota voters can still request an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

Absentee voting began Sept. 18, allowing voters to cast their ballots before the new early voting process begins.

Unlike the new early voting process, absentee ballots are returned in envelopes and reviewed by election officials before being counted.

Voters do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot. The Secretary of State recommends you request your absentee ballot at least two weeks before Election Day.

Election 2026: Important dates

Timeline:

Here are some big dates to be aware of ahead of Election Day 2026.

Friday, Sept. 18: Minnesotans could Minnesotans could begin casting absentee ballots

Tuesday, Oct. 13: The you can still register on Election Day at your polling place. The pre-registration deadline for Election Day. You should register by Oct. 13 to save time on Election Day. However, even if you don't register by Oct. 13,at your polling place.

Friday, Oct. 16: Early voting begins

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Recommended deadline to Recommended deadline to apply for an absentee ballot . Officials recommend you apply at least two weeks before Election Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day

Major races in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Minnesotans will decide on some key races this election cycle, including the race for governor and a new U.S. senator.

Minnesota governor/lieutenant governor

Amy Klobuchar and Ben Schierer (DFL)

Lisa Demuth and Ryan Wilson (GOP)

Steven Young and Jane Kirby (Green)

U.S. Senate

Michele Tafoya (GOP)

Peggy Flanagan (DFL)

Rebecca Whiting (Libertarian)

Marisa Simonetti (Independent)

Attorney General

Keith Ellison (DFL)

Ronald J. Schutz (GOP)

Secretary of State

Steve Simon (DFL)

Tad Jude (GOP)

George "Chip" Tangen (Libertarian)

Seth Kuhl-Stennes (Green)

Congressional District 2

Eric Pratt (GOP)

Matt Little (DFL)