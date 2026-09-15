How to register to vote in Minnesota, Wisconsin

The Brief In Minnesota and Wisconsin, you can pre-register to vote online and by mail ahead of election day on Nov. 3. The deadline to pre-register in Minnesota is Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 in Wisconsin. Voters in both states can also register to vote on election day.



Minnesotans and Wisconsinites can register to vote before election day, either online, by mail or in person on Nov. 3.

Registration closes temporarily 20 days before the election in both states, then opens again on election day for people to vote the day of at their polling place.

READ MORE: Absentee voting starts Friday in Minnesota: What voters need to know

How to register to vote in Minnesota

What you can do:

To register in advance online, head to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, and click the "Register to Vote" tab.

There you can register to vote online. The online application will ask you for the following:

Minnesota driver's license, identification card number, or the last four numbers of your Social Security number.

Full address

Full name

An email address

Birthdate

Confirmation of your eligibility to vote

Once you submit your registration, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State will review and process your application, which could take up to 14 days.

The deadline to pre-register to vote online and by mail in Minnesota is Oct. 13.

Another way to register in advance is on paper, then mailing it in or bringing it to your county election office or the Secretary of State.

You can download the voter registration paper by clicking here.

Minnesotans can also register to vote on election day at their polling place. You will just need a current Minnesota ID with your name and address or a photo ID and a document that has your current name and address.

Approved photo IDs:

Driver's license, state ID, or learner's permit issued by any state.

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (these can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, and rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement that is valid through election day

Current student fee statement

An already registered voter can "vouch" for you at the polling place. That means the registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place and sign an oath confirming your address.

A registered voter can vouch for up to eight people.

To learn more ways to register to vote, click here.

How to register to vote in Wisconsin

What you can do:

In Wisconsin, you can register to vote online by heading to the My Vote Wisconsin website, and clicking on "register to vote."

To register online, by mail or in person, you will need to complete the following:

A valid, unexpired Wisconsin driver's license or Wisconsin State ID

Your name, date of birth, and address on file with the Wisconsin DMV must match the information provided on the MyVote site

It must be at least 20 days before an election in your municipality

You will also need to confirm that you are a U.S. citizen that is over 18-years-old and has lived in Wisconsin for at least 28 days.

If you are registering to vote by mail, you will need to send your voter registration form along with your proof of residence to your municipal clerk.

The deadline to pre-register online and by mail is Oct. 14. You can pre-register to vote in-person at your municipal clerk's office until Oct. 30.

To learn what documents can be used for proof of residence, click here.

To find your municipal clerk, click here.

If you can't pre-register before Nov. 3, you can register to vote on election day at your polling place.