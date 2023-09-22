Early voting in Minnesota begins for 2023 municipal general elections

Early voting for municipal elections has begun in Minnesota. Starting Friday, Minnesotans can cast their ballots.

New laws have changed parts of the voting process. Voters now have the right to paid time off to vote, this includes early voting. Another law gives voting right to thousands of convicted felons, as long as they are not currently incarcerated.

16- and 17-year-olds can now pre-register to vote as a part of the new voting laws.

Since it is an odd year, elections include voting on mayor, city council and school boards.

All 13 seats in the Minneapolis City Council are up for elections. St. Paul voters have a tax ballot question asking if the city should raise sales tax by a full percent. The money would be used for roads and park improvements.

Voting is open until Nov. 6. You can head to the Minnesota Secretary of State website to see if your city is having elections and where your polling place is.