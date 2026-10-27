Eagan Pokémon theft: 2 men charged with stealing $26K worth of cards

The Brief Two men previously charged in a July Pokémon card burglary in Osseo now face charges in a separate theft at an Eagan arcade. The men are accused of stealing more than $26,000 in rare Pokémon cards from the Eagan business in June. Court documents did not say whether the stolen cards have been recovered.



Two men already charged with stealing Pokémon cards from an Osseo store are now accused of breaking into an Eagan arcade and taking more than $26,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards.

Mitchell Teng Yang, 37, and Yeng Yang, 34, both of St. Paul, are each facing two felony charges of third-degree burglary and theft in connection with the June 27, 2026, incident in Eagan.

Rare Pokémon cards stolen from Eagan arcade

The backstory:

DUCK!, a claw machine arcade in Eagan, reported that two people broke into the business around 3:44 a.m. on June 27 and stole rare Pokémon cards and collectibles from a display case.

The criminal complaint filed on Tuesday says surveillance video showed two people breaking a window with a rock and entering the store. The men reportedly smashed a display case and loaded the merchandise into white garbage bags before fleeing through the broken window.

Pictured is the damage left behind after two people reportedly broke into an Eagan arcade and stole valuable Pokémon. (Credit: DUCK! Entertainment) (DUCK! Entertainment / Supplied)

The stolen items included rare Pokémon trading cards and card packs valued at $26,475, according to court documents.

Court documents do not indicate whether any of the stolen cards have been recovered.

DNA and cellphone evidence

Dig deeper:

Investigators recovered a white plastic bag near the shattered display case that appeared to have been dropped by one of the suspects during the burglary, according to the complaint.

The bag was swabbed for DNA and sent to the BCA for analysis. Court records say the DNA profile matched Yeng Yang through the state's convicted offender DNA database.

During the investigation, detectives also learned about a similar Pokémon card burglary in Osseo involving a red Kia reportedly registered to Mitchell Yang.

Mitchell Yang's parole officer reviewed surveillance footage from the Eagan burglary and believed Mitchell and Yeng Yang were the suspects. The officer also reportedly identified Mitchell in surveillance footage from the Osseo burglary, according to court records.

Additionally, cellphone data allegedly placed Mitchell Yang near the Eagan arcade shortly before the burglary and showed his phone traveling away from the area afterward, charges allege.

Osseo Pokémon card burglary

Another burglary:

Both men were charged in August in connection with a July 4 burglary at a Pokémon trading card store in Osseo.

Surveillance footage showed two people arriving in a red Kia, breaking the glass front door and entering the store. The suspects allegedly stole four boxes of Pokémon cards valued at $11,230 before fleeing in the vehicle.

Investigators determined the red Kia was registered to Mitchell Yang, according to the complaint. His parole officer reviewed surveillance footage and believed Mitchell was one of the suspects.

Investigators later identified Yeng Yang as the second suspect, and his probation officer also identified him in surveillance images, according to court documents.

Both men are facing felony charges of third-degree burglary, theft and first-degree damage to property in connection with the Osseo incident.

Court proceedings

What we know:

Both men were charged by warrant in connection with the Eagan burglary.

According to jail records, Mitchell Yang is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Yeng Yang's current whereabouts are unknown.

What we don't know:

The criminal complaints do not specify the offenses underlying the men's parole or probation supervision.