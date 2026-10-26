Morrison County crash: 2 ejected from UTV in deadly rollover
CULDRUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were ejected from a UTV during a deadly rollover crash in Morrison County Sunday night.
Deadly UTV crash
What we don't know:
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 7:52 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 28 near 20th Avenue in Culdrum Township.
The UTV driver was heading north on the highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road while navigating a left curve. The UTV struck a driveway approach and rolled, ejecting the driver and passenger.
The driver, a 44-year-old man from Long Prairie, was killed in the crash. The passenger, a 45-year-old woman also from Long Prairie, sustained life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The crash report states that neither party was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash. Whether alcohol was a factor in the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.