Morrison County crash: 2 ejected from UTV in deadly rollover

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The Brief A deadly UTV rollover crash happened on Highway 28 in Morrison County Sunday night. The UTV went off the road, struck a driveway approach and rolled, ejecting both occupants. The driver died as a result of the crash while the passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.



Two people were ejected from a UTV during a deadly rollover crash in Morrison County Sunday night.

Deadly UTV crash

What we don't know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 7:52 p.m. Sunday on northbound Highway 28 near 20th Avenue in Culdrum Township.

The UTV driver was heading north on the highway when the vehicle went off the right side of the road while navigating a left curve. The UTV struck a driveway approach and rolled, ejecting the driver and passenger.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Long Prairie, was killed in the crash. The passenger, a 45-year-old woman also from Long Prairie, sustained life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The crash report states that neither party was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash. Whether alcohol was a factor in the crash remains under investigation.