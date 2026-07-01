Rare Pokémon cards worth up to $30K stolen from Eagan arcade, police investigating

The Brief An Eagan arcade says thieves stole up to $30,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards and PSA graded slabs during a break-in. Surveillance video appears to show two people breaking into the store and smashing the display case, taking the cards. The business is offering a reward for information leading to the suspects of recovery of stolen items.



An Eagan, Minnesota business is asking for the public's help after two people reportedly broke into the store and stole rare Pokémon cards worth an estimated $25,000 to $30,000.

Rare Pokémon cards stolen

The backstory:

DUCK!, a claw machine arcade in Eagan, says two people broke into the store around 3:44 a.m. on June 27 and stole rare Pokémon cards and PSA-graded slabs from the display case.

Security footage shared by the business appears to show two people breaking a window, entering the store and taking the collectibles before leaving. Additional photos and videos shared by the business show the aftermath, including a shattered display case and a broken front window.

Pictured is the damage left behind after two people reportedly broke into an Eagan arcade and stole valuable Pokémon. (Credit: DUCK! Entertainment) (Supplied)

By the numbers:

In a follow-up post on social media, the business listed 20 cards it has confirmed as stolen so far, including rare Japanese promotional Pikachu cards and special illustration rare cards from more recent sets.

DUCK! told FOX 9 the list is still being updated as it verifies its inventory. Based on the cards identified so far and those still being cataloged, they estimate the value of stolen items is between $25,000 to $30,000.

Police investigating the break-in

Dig deeper:

The Eagan Police Department confirmed to FOX 9 that it is aware of the June 27 incident at DUCK! Entertainment.

Because the case is active, police said they are not releasing additional details "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

What you can do:

DUCK! is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects, has information about the burglary or sees the stolen Pokémon cards or PSA-graded slabs being sold to contact the store.

The arcade is also asking anyone who visited its Eagan location in the days before the burglary and has photos or videos of the display cases to share them, saying the images could help identify additional stolen items.

"A cash reward will be provided for information that leads to identifying the individuals involved or recovering the stolen items," the business wrote on Facebook.