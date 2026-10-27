Minnesota weather: Drier, warmer Tuesday with lingering clouds

The Brief Lingering morning showers taper off Tuesday, with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50s in the Twin Cities, with warmer 60s in southeastern Minnesota. Warmer, more humid weather arrives Wednesday, along with a chance for late-day thunderstorms.



Lingering morning showers give way to a drier and slightly warmer Tuesday, though cloudy skies will stick around across much of Minnesota.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning rain showers gradually move north and east, though a few scattered sprinkles could stick around through lunchtime. The afternoon turns drier, though cloudy skies will stick around across much of Minnesota.

Temperatures climb into the 60s across southeastern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro reaches a high of around 58 degrees. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 40s. Southerly winds are fairly light at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night stays quiet and seasonably mild under lingering clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of Minnesota, with some 50s in central and southern areas. Northwestern Minnesota stays cooler in the upper 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Storm chances Wednesday:

Southerly winds will bring warmer and more humid conditions to Minnesota Wednesday, with highs reaching the 60s across central and southern areas. Southeastern Minnesota could climb into the low 70s, while northern regions stay cooler in the 50s.

A cold front moving through could spark thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and evening, particularly along the Interstate 35 corridor. Storms are expected to move east Wednesday night.

What's next:

Thursday turns brighter as clouds finally clear for sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s.

A few scattered showers are possible Friday into Halloween, though temperatures remain in the 60s through the weekend.

Similar temperatures continue into early next week, with another chance for a few showers Monday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)