Suspect in North Mankato murder arrested on gun charges while out on bail

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The Brief An 18-year-old accused of orchestrating a deadly robbery in North Mankato is back in custody after a new arrest involving firearms. Ryan Wolner, 18, is facing new weapons charges months after the deadly shooting in North Mankato that claimed the life of 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell. The criminal complaint says police found two ghost guns and a pistol with a switch inside a backpack belonging to Wolner.



An 18-year-old accused of orchestrating a botched drug robbery that left a North Mankato teenager dead is back behind bars after police allegedly found him with two ghost guns — including one equipped with a device that turns a handgun into a machine gun.

North Mankato murder suspect facing charges

The backstory:

Ryan Wolner, 18, is accused of masterminding the robbery plot that ended in the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Tyson Goodsell in May.

According to the murder charges, Wolner was reportedly looking to "rob a plug" – plug being a slang term for drug dealer. Wolner reached out to Goodsell and set up a $2,000 purchase of cannabis.

When Goodsell showed up, authorities say he was shot by Abdikhadar Fakdhi Mohidin with a rifle that Wolner had obtained and provided to another suspect.

What we know:

In the new case, Wolner faces a felony charge of possessing a machine gun or conversion device, along with two weapons charges related to him currently facing felony charges. Wolner was not supposed to be in possession of weapons while out on bail.

According to the charges, police found two ghost guns inside a backpack linked to Wolner, including one equipped with a switch that converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

Local perspective:

Wolner was arrested on Monday night by Mankato police, the new criminal complaint states, after officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to an apartment for the report of Wolner attacking his girlfriend.

A witness who was with the victim told police that Wolner had confronted them earlier in the evening and had allegedly been carrying a pistol. According to the charges, surveillance video showed Wolner returning to the apartment at 9:18 p.m.

In a backpack that Wolner was seen with earlier in the day, officers said they found two ghost guns, including one with a gold switch attached to it. They also found a PlayStation with a user profile that read "Ryan Wolner."

Wolner was arrested and booked into Blue Earth County Jail.

Past troubles

Big picture view:

Wolner was already facing aggravated robbery charges when the North Mankato murder occurred.

In fact, investigators say they were able to track Wolner's movements around the time of the murder because of a GPS ankle monitor he was required to wear as part of his release conditions.