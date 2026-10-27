Alex Pretti's parents to speak for first time since federal agents shot son

The Brief The parents of Alex Pretti will speak publicly on Tuesday for the first time since federal agents shot and killed their son in Minneapolis in January. Minnesota investigators say federal authorities have stopped cooperating in the investigation into Alex Pretti's killing. FOX 9 will carry the news conference live on-air on All Day, on our website, and our YouTube channel starting at 11 a.m.



The parents of Alex Pretti will speak publicly for the first time on Tuesday since federal agents shot and killed their son.

The news conference comes as local investigators continue to fight for access to evidence from the Department of Justice.

Alex Pretti's parents to hold news conference

What we know:

Pretti was shot and killed near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis back in January. Nine months later, Pretti's family is still looking for answers.

Pretti's parents will hold a news conference later Tuesday morning. They'll be joined by their attorney to discuss the investigation into their son's death.

The federal agents involved have not been publicly identified. However, a ProPublica report in February obtained federal records that identified them as Border Patrol Agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection Officer Raymundo Gutierrez.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are still deciding whether to file charges. In January, Moriarty stated she anticipated she would have enough evidence to make a charging decision in the case.

Dig deeper:

A New York Post report in January also suggested that the shooting was the result of an accidental discharge by an agent who disarmed Pretti.

According to the report, federal authorities were investigating whether the agent accidentally fired Pretti's weapon, prompting other agents to believe they were under fire and shoot in response.

Federal government withholding evidence in Alex Pretti investigation

The backstory:

After initially agreeing to share information with local investigators, the federal government handed over some evidence in the case, including body camera video.

But earlier this month, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said federal authorities stopped cooperating and are still withholding key evidence, including:

The gun used to shoot Pretti

The agents' cellphones

The agents' recorded statements

Renee Good's family sues federal government

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, the family of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent two weeks before Pretti, is now suing the federal government.

Earlier this month, Good's family filed civil lawsuits against the federal government and the agents involved, hoping those responsible for her death will be held accountable.

Local prosecutors are still considering criminal charges in that case as well.

How to watch

What's next:

Pretti's parents and their attorney are scheduled to hold the news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 9 will carry the news conference live on-air on FOX 9 All Day, live in the player above, and on our YouTube channel.