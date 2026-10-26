Controversial podcaster Hasan Piker in Minnesota week before the midterms

The Brief Hasan Piker appeared in Minnesota on a podcast hosted by state Sen. Omar Fateh with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Organizers said the event sold out within five minutes of being advertised and was meant to mobilize voters under 40. Piker's visit also revived debate around his past remarks as some Minnesota politicians distanced themselves from him.



Hasan Piker's sold-out Minnesota appearance turned an online political voice into a new flashpoint in the state's midterm conversation.

A sellout tied to turnout

What we know:

Piker appeared at a public forum and podcast hosted by Fateh with Omar at the Theatre In The Round on the U of M's West Bank.

Organizers said the event, which holds about 250 seats, sold out within five minutes of being advertised.

"I love this state. People keep asking me why I keep coming back here. It's awesome. It's the Somali food. It's the culture. But also I keep telling people Minnesota has pretty radical politics," said Piker.

The backstory:

Organizers said they brought Piker to Minnesota to help mobilize voters under 40.

During the program, Piker touched on a number of topics, from Operation Metro Surge to the direction he thinks the Democratic Party is headed.

Big picture view:

Piker has been criticized for once saying America deserved 9/11, though he later apologized for his choice of words.

Others have also called him anti-Semitic, adding to the scrutiny around his Minnesota appearance.

"It's frustrating. I'm a lifelong democrat. I've voted democrat my entire life. I will never vote Republican. I oppose Republicans. I don't just oppose Trumpism. I oppose the Republican Party and all matters of conservative economics, conservative social policies," said Piker while being interviewed by CNN on his stream before the program. "It is still somewhat expected. I think what Democrats choose to focus on this close to an election shows what their priorities are."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar has called some of Piker's past comments reckless, while democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Peggy Flanagan said she has always condemned hateful rhetoric.