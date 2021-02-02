EA Sports to bring back college football game after 7-year hiatus

article

College sports is coming back to gaming consoles as part of the EA Sports franchise, although a launch date hasn’t been set.

Video game company Electronic Arts Inc. and trademark licensing company CLC made the announcement Tuesday.

"For those who never stopped believing..." EASPORTSCollege tweeted.

The video game paused in 2013 after a legal dispute arose among Electronic Arts, college athletes, and others regarding the use of college athletes’ likenesses in video games. According to the New York Times, former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon filed the lawsuit. It was settled in September 2013.

"We have been stuck in the middle of a dispute between the NCAA and student-athletes who seek compensation for playing college football," Cam Weber, GM of American Football for EA Sports, said in 2013. "This is as profoundly disappointing to the people who make this game as I expect it will be for the millions who enjoy playing it each year."

According to EA, the college football sports game sold tens of millions of copies between 2005 and 2014. It continues to be the most-requested game by fans, according to the company.



"We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games," Cam Weber, EA Sports EVP and GM, said in a news release. "We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years."

"We’re very excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history," CLC CEO Cory Moss said. "The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique."

EA said the new game will include the rights of logos, stadiums, uniforms and gameday traditions, but the names, images and likenesses of student athletes will not be included.

