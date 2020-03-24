E-cig company, Anoka County Commissioner team up to donate 400 gallons of hand sanitizer

article

Baker White, an e-cig company based in Ramsey, Minnesota, teamed up with Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look to give away 400 gallons of hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to Matt Look, the company contacted him saying they had the capacity to make hand sanitizer. So, an ethanol plant in western Minnesota supplied the alcohol needed to make the sanitizer and, following WHO guidelines, the company got to work.

“We just thought this is what we can do. We’re not super busy right now. We have the ability and the means to do something, and this is one way we could contribute. That was really it,” said Dan Baker with Baker White.

Crews give out hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Crews gave the hand sanitizer out one liter at a time at the Anoka County Fair Grounds on Sunday and Monday. About 200 cars lined up Sunday, and about 500 cars lines up Monday.

With about 100 gallons left, the company is donating the rest to first responders, senior living facilities and cities.