Dunn County quadruple homicide: 2nd suspect surrenders to Arizona police

Newly unsealed court documents are revealing more details in the quadruple homicide in Dunn County, Wisconsin. This comes as the second suspect turned himself in to authorities in Arizona.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Antoine Suggs, 37, turned himself into police in Gilbert, Arizona on Friday. He had been living in the Phoenix area recently, but had traveled back to Minnesota in the last few weeks. Suggs will be transported to the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, where he will await extradition to Wisconsin.

Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, of St. Paul, was arrested earlier this week. Both men are are charged with four counts of hiding a corpse, Wisconsin online court records show.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 2:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a death in Town of Sheridan. The victims were reportedly found in an abandoned black Mercedes Benz GL that was driven into a cornfield off a rural road.

The four victims, 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 26-year-old Matthew Pettus of St. Paul, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III of St. Paul and 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm of St. Paul were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon. Each victim had at least one gunshot wound to the head, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the charges, Flug-Presley was in the front passenger seat while the other three were in the back seat. The driver's seat was empty. Investigators found Suggs' Arizona ID inside the SUV.

On Sept. 13, a tipster told the Dunn County Sheriff's Office they had seen two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Nissan, near the Sheridan Town Hall hours before the car with the bodies had been found. They said one of the men driving the vehicles was wearing a shirt that said "I am Black history" on it.

Investigators recovered video surveillance of the vehicles stopping at the nearby gas station and Bridge Stop convenience store around 12:08 p.m. The man wearing the shirt, later identified as Osborne, was seen walking into that store. After viewing the surveillance footage, a deputy found suspected blood on the ground near where the Mercedes was parked and drove through.

Advertisement

Investigators are still trying to determine where the homicide took place.