Duluth, Minnesota firefighter accused of assaulting woman on trail who asked him to leash his dogs

A firefighter in Duluth, Minnesota is accused of assaulting a 65-year-old woman after she asked him to leash his three dogs while on a trail.

The alleged attack happened Friday morning on the Traverse Trail. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her face, according to police.

FOX 21 reports the 48-year-old firefighter, a nearly 20-year veteran of the department, struck the victim with his bike and caused her to fall to the ground He then shoved her while she was down.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said the firefighter admitted he physically assaulted the woman after being asked to leash his dogs.

The mayor released the following statement on Facebook:

“I share the community outrage at this behavior. It’s horrifying and causes the public to question the character of our staff who have been entrusted to keep you safe. This behavior does not represent the best of our city, our community and ourselves as city staff.

I appreciate the investigative efforts of the Duluth Police Department to quickly identify the suspect and commence the process to engage the justice system.

Most importantly, I am grateful the victim came forward, shared her experience and is working with police. She did everything right; asked for the dogs to be leashed, and when assaulted, reported the incident immediately. I have reached out to her to apologize on behalf of the city.

I cannot say more about the employee, the incident or next steps as this is also now a Human Resource matter."

FOX 21 reports the firefighter was cited for fifth-degree assault--a misdemeanor--and for neglecting to leash his pets.