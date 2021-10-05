Driver inspecting pickup after hitting deer in Stearns County struck, killed by oncoming truck

A driver inspecting the damage to his pickup truck after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another pickup truck in Stearns County Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy came across a two-vehicle crash on County Road 45 near Clearwater around 6:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a Ford F150 had stopped on northbound County Road 45 and was outside his truck inspecting front end damage after hitting a near when a Chevrolet 1500 pickup also traveling north rear-ended his vehicle. The impact pushed the Ford F150 forward and both vehicles continued past the initial crash scene and rolled.

The driver of the Ford F150, identified as 56-year-old Donald Zwilling of Clearwater, was trapped underneath his truck and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy 1500, a 37-year-old Kimball man, sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said fog in the area may have contributed to the crash.