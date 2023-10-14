Driver dies from injuries after fiery Maple Grove crash

A 76-year-old driver who initially survived a fiery crash into a Maple Grove garage has died from his injuries, according to police.

According to the Maple Grove Police Department, the incident happened Thursday around 11 a.m. on the 1500 block of 96th Avenue. Police believe the 76-year-old driver may have suffered a "medical event" before crashing into an attached garage at a Maple Grove home.

At the scene, officers were trying to extract the driver trapped inside the vehicle when a fire broke out and quickly started to spread.

Officers successfully removed the driver, and he was transported to a hospital. Police said in an update Friday the driver died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The two officers were also treated for smoke inhalation but have since been released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash and fire remains under investigation.