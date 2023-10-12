Driver crashes into home, causing fire in Maple Grove

A driver crashed their vehicle into a garage in Maple Grove causing a fire that in the driver suffering life-threatening injuries and two officers recovering from the incident.

According to the Maple Grove Police Department, around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the fire on the 15100 block of 96th Avenue North in Maple Grove, after a report that a car crashed into a home and the driver was still in the vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found a man unconscious behind the driver’s wheel. Efforts were made to extract him from the vehicle, but authorities were unable to do so due to how fast the fire spread, police said.

The Maple Grove Fire-Rescue Department got the fire under control, at which point the man was pulled from the vehicle. The driver was then taken to the hospital, where he's being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Two officers were also taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, and are expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation shows the person might have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.