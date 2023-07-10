Drag story time at Chaska boutique draws huge crowd, protesters

People in support of a drag story time at a children's boutique in Chaska showed up Saturday morning for the event at Little Roo's.

It was an at-capacity crowd for Little Roo's first-ever drag story time, with attendees saying the event is what true allyship looks for the LGBTQIA+ community.

After announcing Little Roo's would host a book reading featuring a local drag queen, the shop went viral on social media, with many people in Chaska voicing their opinions on the matter. They posted videos of people stopping in the store, voicing their opinions against the event, with one woman calling it sexual-based entertainment organizers. They disagree, though, and say it was an opportunity for children to see. All different types of people in the community.

Similar events have sparked controversy across the country in recent months, but the owner of Little Roo's told FOX 9 that wasn't going to stop her.

Saturday's event drew supporters, participants, police and protesters, with protesters demonstrating on the sidewalk outside the store. FOX 9's cameras did spot several people in the group wearing shirts that said Proud Boys. The Chaska Police Department told FOX 9 there was a minor physical altercation between two adults, but officers broke it up right away.

There were no reported injuries, no arrests, and no citations given.