Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast to showcase Black businesses, offer opportunities

Next Monday will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But ahead of the holiday, there will be a free event this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It's a first of its kind event for Bob's Reward – a Black-owned business program. The free MLK celebration takes place Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.



"This is all about celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King," Norma Anderson of Mutual of Omaha told FOX 9’s Bisi Onile-Ere.



Anderson will be one of many businesses showcased during the event.

"I believe it’s important because with all of the disarray that we have endured and with COVID it’s now time for us to come together and make people aware. We’re here, we’re here, and we want to serve the community. We want to be available not just to our community, but to anyone who is in need of the services that we provide," said Anderson.



There will be a career fair with up to 20 different employers hiring. There will also be several guest speakers and forums addressing a number of issues including the disparities in Minnesota.

"It is for everyone to allow them to find out what the issues are in our community and to be able to have a voice and speak on them," said Anderson.

The event, Anderson says, will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service.

"That is the reason why we’re all getting together to show that we are still working on the agenda that he set forth and we are all going to move forward collectively," said Anderson.

More information on the event can be found here.



Advertisement