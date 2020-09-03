Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, plans stop in Minnesota next week

article

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will make a visit to Minnesota next week.

In a release, the Biden campaign says Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities on September 9 to meet with Minnesota families and public school educators.

The visit will be part of her national "Back to School Tour." Dr. Biden kicked off her tour this week which is focusing on issues schools are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will mark the first Biden campaign visit for Minnesota. However, it will come on the heels of a virtual roundtable by Kamala Harris with Minnesota leaders on Wednesday.

Last week, Joe Biden said he planned to visit Minnesota himself sometime after Labor Day. Last month, President Trump held a rally in Mankato. Last week, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Duluth.

Further details about her visit, including timing and location, haven't yet been released.